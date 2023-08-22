Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

