Jury deliberating in Phillip Turner trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Closing arguments finished up Tuesday and a jury is now deliberating in the trial of Phillip Turner.

Turner, 35, is charged with attempted second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as well as first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The state and defense rested on Monday after the defense called two witnesses for Turner and he took the stand in his own defense.

Jury deliberations will continue into Tuesday afternoon.

