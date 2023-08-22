Hundreds of teacher, paraprofessional vacancies reported in MN

teacher shortage
teacher shortage(newservice.org)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Most Minnesota schools are likely starting classes with some teacher and paraprofessional positions unfilled.

The Minnesota School Boards Association conducted a survey from Aug. 3 to 9 and found there were 349 open teacher positions in greater Minnesota, with 519 teacher vacancies in the seven county metro area around Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The report also found of the 349 open teacher positions in greater Minnesota, 217 of the positions never had anyone apply for them.

The open positions survey revealed greater Minnesota had 571 paraprofessional openings during that same time, with the Minneapolis metro needing 698 paraprofessionals. Of the openings in greater Minnesota, 352 of them never had anyone apply.

Most Minnesota schools start after Labor Day, giving just a few weeks to fill hundreds of open jobs.

A check of the Moorhead Public School’s website on Aug. 22 shows it has eight open teacher positions and nine open paraprofessional positions. The Moorhead School District starts classes on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Detroit Lakes Public Schools website shows it has two full time teacher positions still open as of Aug. 22. The East Grand Forks Public Schools website on Aug. 22 shows it has one full time open teaching position.

The Minnesota School Boards Association report does not include how many substitute teachers are needed across the state. All of the districts listed above also show they are hiring for substitute positions.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Brad Finstad in Rochester
Congressman Brad Finstad visits Rochester, gives update on reauthorized Farm Bill
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
City of Rochester launches website on proposed renewal of local sales tax
City of Rochester launches website on proposed renewal of local sales tax
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, listen as Iowa Gov. Kim...
Gov. Reynolds joins other governors in push for tighter border security
Student on cell phone
Albert Lea School district embracing technology with new cell phone policy