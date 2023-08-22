Gladiolus Days are back now through Aug. 27th

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – For over 10 years, Gladiolus Days at the Winona County Fairgrounds has honored the late Carl Fischer, the world’s leading gladiolus grower. The festival began August 20th and will continue until Sunday, August 27th with a grand parade beginning at 1 p.m.

The festival also features 30-plus craft and flea market vendors, food, a classic car show, tractor show and much more. The royal court members from the Gladiolus Days Pageant were our special guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the festival, you can check out the link here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.