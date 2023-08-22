Gladiolus Days are back now through Aug. 27th

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – For over 10 years, Gladiolus Days at the Winona County Fairgrounds has honored the late Carl Fischer, the world’s leading gladiolus grower. The festival began August 20th and will continue until Sunday, August 27th with a grand parade beginning at 1 p.m.

The festival also features 30-plus craft and flea market vendors, food, a classic car show, tractor show and much more. The royal court members from the Gladiolus Days Pageant were our special guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the festival, you can check out the link here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

Latest News

Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
Sun
Decorah schools announce early dismissal Wednesday and Thursday due to heat
New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro
New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro
Phillip Turner found guilty, victim's family reacts