First Alert Days: Excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alert Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values approaching 100-115 F.

Heat Warning (KTTC)

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-115 F Wednesday afternoon and evening. Be safe while outside for long periods of time Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 mph.

Heat Index Values (KTTC)

Heat index values will once again reach dangerous levels throughout the day on Wednesday. Right now, we’re looking at reaching above 100° F by 11a-12p on Wednesday for a heat index value. We could stay above 100 for a heat index through about 6-7 p.m.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday. A First Alert Day is still in effect on Thursday because heat index values could reach the upper 90s and lower 100s. Highs will return to seasonal averages by the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of next week.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Nick

