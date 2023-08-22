First Alert Days: Excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday

Highs in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alert Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values approaching 100-115 F.

Heat Warning
Heat Warning(KTTC)

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-115 F Wednesday afternoon and evening. Be safe while outside for long periods of time Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 10-20 mph.

Heat Index Values
Heat Index Values(KTTC)

Heat index values will once again reach dangerous levels throughout the day on Wednesday. Right now, we’re looking at reaching above 100° F by 11a-12p on Wednesday for a heat index value. We could stay above 100 for a heat index through about 6-7 p.m.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday. A First Alert Day is still in effect on Thursday because heat index values could reach the upper 90s and lower 100s. Highs will return to seasonal averages by the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of next week.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Day: Heat index 100-112 today; Still hot Wednesday and Thursday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day: Heat index 100-112 today; Heat continues through Thursday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather