First Alert Day: Heat index 100-112 today; Still hot Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are soaring today as the hottest, most humid air mass we’ll likely experience this year spreads across the map. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. A southwest breeze is working to pump in the heat, also transporting rich humidity to the area at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Heat index values will range from 100 to 112 today, which is dangerously hot, so you’ll want to do what you can to cool off and be sure to hydrate as much as possible.

Expect sunny skies with high temps in the 90s and dangerously hot heat index values greater than one hundred today. (KTTC)

Heat index values will be in the triple digits across the local area this afternoon. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will slowly fall into the upper 70s. It’s going to be a warm and humid night with mainly clear conditions. It’s possible that some records for warm overnight temperatures will be set. Readings will be about 20 degrees warmer than a typical late August night!

The entire area is in an Excessive Heat Warning for the rest of today and all of Wednesday. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for much of the midweek. (KTTC)

The intense heat will linger in the area Wednesday and once again temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits again. A southwest breeze will try to stir the air at least a little as gusts will reach 20 miles per hour again.

A ridge aloft in the jet stream is allowing a very hot air mass to build northward into our area, making for a hot midweek. (KTTC)

The fourth and final First Alert Day of the week will be Thursday, although much of the area will enjoy some slight reduction of heat. A cold front will move through our Minnesota counties first thing in the morning, so temperatures in the northern half of the area will only warm to the upper 80s and low 90s during the day. North Iowa will still have an Excessive Heat Warning in effect, though, as heat index values will be in the triple digits. Southern Minnesota heat index levels will be in the mid and upper 90s.

Heat index values will be rather hot through Thursday. (KTTC)

Cooler air will continue to sink into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Friday. Expect partly sunny skies with a moderate north breeze during the day, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Temps will be hot through Thursday and then cooler, milder weather will take over for the weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend looks terrific! Cool, crisp Canadian air will take over and we’ll enjoy sunshine with a comfortable breeze, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

High temps will be in the 90s today, tomorrow, and Thursday. The weekend looks mild and next week will be seasonably warm. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, August 22, 2023. It’s another first alert day for us as heat index values will be in the triple digits. High temperatures will be in the 90s with a southwest breeze. Expect a hot Wednesday and very warm Thursday. The weekend looks mild. #kttcwx#weatherman#weather#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.