Decorah schools announce early dismissal Wednesday and Thursday due to heat

Sun
Sun(KPTV)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – The Decorah Community School District will have a two-hour early dismissal due to heat on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. 

The John Cline and West Side School Buildings do not have air conditioning and hold the heat well this time of the year.  The exact dismissal times will be 1:00 PM at John Cline, West Side and High School and 1:05 PM at Carrie Lee and the Middle School.

The district said the decision is being made early in order to help with planning for the shortened days. 

The district said Friday is forecasted to be not as warm as Wednesday and Thursday and they will continue to monitor the weather. Any announcement on Friday’s school day will be made by the end of the school day on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

Latest News

Gladiolus Days are back now through Aug. 27th
Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro
New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro
Phillip Turner found guilty, victim's family reacts