Decorah schools announce early dismissal Wednesday and Thursday due to heat

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – The Decorah Community School District will have a two-hour early dismissal due to heat on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The John Cline and West Side School Buildings do not have air conditioning and hold the heat well this time of the year. The exact dismissal times will be 1:00 PM at John Cline, West Side and High School and 1:05 PM at Carrie Lee and the Middle School.

The district said the decision is being made early in order to help with planning for the shortened days.

The district said Friday is forecasted to be not as warm as Wednesday and Thursday and they will continue to monitor the weather. Any announcement on Friday’s school day will be made by the end of the school day on Thursday.

