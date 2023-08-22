Congressman Brad Finstad visits Rochester, gives update on reauthorized Farm Bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Business and city leaders in Rochester are coming together to learn about and discuss the issues that impact their businesses and the community.

Tuesday, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event called “Eggs and Issues” at Two Discovery Square. It was actually the first ever event hosted in the space.

Chamber members enjoyed some breakfast and networked with each other.

Brad Finstad spoke at the event. He shared his insight into his role at the Capitol and the U.S. Chamber, specifically giving an update on the re-authorized farm bill which includes the federal SNAP program.

He says there are major updates that need to be made there.

“The SNAP program will not cover a rotisserie chicken. How many families do you know that are working on the move stop and grab that rotisserie chicken to feed their family? We don’t cover that. Through the SNAP program, we will cover a whole apple, but heaven forbid if that apple is sliced up and put in a bag, we will not cover that,” he said.

Folks also heard from Midwest Region of the US Chamber Vice President John Kirchner who talked gave an update on the region’s local economy.

