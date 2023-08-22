Congressman Brad Finstad visits Rochester, gives update on reauthorized Farm Bill

Brad Finstad in Rochester
Brad Finstad in Rochester(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Business and city leaders in Rochester are coming together to learn about and discuss the issues that impact their businesses and the community.

Tuesday, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event called “Eggs and Issues” at Two Discovery Square. It was actually the first ever event hosted in the space.

Chamber members enjoyed some breakfast and networked with each other.

Brad Finstad spoke at the event. He shared his insight into his role at the Capitol and the U.S. Chamber, specifically giving an update on the re-authorized farm bill which includes the federal SNAP program.

He says there are major updates that need to be made there.

“The SNAP program will not cover a rotisserie chicken. How many families do you know that are working on the move stop and grab that rotisserie chicken to feed their family? We don’t cover that. Through the SNAP program, we will cover a whole apple, but heaven forbid if that apple is sliced up and put in a bag, we will not cover that,” he said.

Folks also heard from Midwest Region of the US Chamber Vice President John Kirchner who talked gave an update on the region’s local economy.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
City of Rochester launches website on proposed renewal of local sales tax
City of Rochester launches website on proposed renewal of local sales tax
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, listen as Iowa Gov. Kim...
Gov. Reynolds joins other governors in push for tighter border security
Student on cell phone
Albert Lea School district embracing technology with new cell phone policy