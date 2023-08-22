City of Rochester launches website on proposed renewal of local sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester launched a new website to help inform residents about the proposal to renew the City’s local sales tax to generate $205 million for public investments in housing, workforce development, street repairs, flood control and a regional sports complex.

According to the City, the referendum website provides information about long-term challenges Rochester faces and how the investment plan would address them.

“The website was created to provide residents direct access to the information they need to make an informed vote. We encourage folks to check out the site, which includes a robust frequently asked questions section. There is detailed information about the four sales tax renewal projects.”

As part of the November 7, 2023 election, Rochester voters will consider whether to renew the existing local half-cent sales tax to support four major projects including the following:

Economic vitality fund ($50 million): Investments will go toward addressing the profound shortages of middle- and low-income housing, preserving existing affordable housing options in our neighborhoods, and developing workforce programs that will help create more job opportunities for residents.

Flood control and water quality ($50 million): The proposed initiative addresses sediment removal to protect water quality, reinvestment in and enhancement of floodwalls, and riverbank stabilization measures, among other improvements to expand the system’s capacity.

Street repairs ($40 million) : The street reconstruction project will repair or rebuild the aging roadway stretches that are most in need of repair, transforming them into safer and more efficient routes for travel.

Regional sports complex ($65 million): The complex would address the growing demand for indoor and outdoor multi-purpose fields and courts, providing the recreational spaces that our residents’ desire and strengthening the City’s sports tourism market by attracting more state and local amateur sports events.

If the referendum is approved, the sales tax would extend for a 24-year period or until the funding obligations have been met.

According to research by the University of Minnesota, 43% of the sales tax is expected to be collected from nonresidents, which means approximately $88 million of the cost of the investments would be paid by those who visit Rochester and purchase goods and services within the city limits.

For Rochester residents, the average cost of local sales tax would continue to be $55.66 per resident per year.

