City of Rochester hires goats to rid invasive weeds.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some may have noticed a few new additions to Rochester’s north police station and development services and infrastructure center.

The city is working to remove invasive weeds from public properties and allow native prairie plantings to grow. The goats eat the invasive and obnoxious weeds allowing the native plants to flourish.

According to facilities supervisor Zack Wood, this method is more environmentally friendly as it doesn’t require chemicals or controlled burns.

“Every year to every we need to do prescribed burns to take care of those invasive weeds and the goats actually eat those plants before they are able to drop seeds so it’s going to allow us to not do those burns which is kind of a big hassle when you’re near a building, we have to get a fire department involved we have to keep staff away this allows us to you know be a little more environmentally friendly with those aspects of it,” Woods explained.

The goals will be removed starting Tuesday due to heat but are expected to return once it cools down.

