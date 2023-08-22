Bringing the history of New York baseball to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The history of baseball in the 1860′s will be on full display as the Atlantic Baseball Club of Brooklyn plays the Rochester Roosters.

The event will take place at the Olmsted County History Center on Sunday August 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission will be free, but donations are appreciated.

Corky Caskell, Captain and General Manager for the Rochester Roosters treated us to some vintage baseball moves on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the event, you can contact them here.

