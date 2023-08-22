Albert Lea School district embracing technology with new cell phone policy

Student on cell phone
Student on cell phone(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – For the next few weeks, students are heading back to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school for high school students in Albert Lea. There are several new things happening there this school year.

There are a little more than 3,000 students in the district with three new elementary school teachers.

Also new this year, there are new guidelines for cell phone use in schools.

There will now be designated times and areas of the school where students can and can’t use their devices.

Some places where they can’t use phones, also called red zones, include bathrooms, locker rooms and hallways during class. The green zones or places where students can use their phones include before and after school, passing time and the commons.

Teachers can also establish their own rules when it comes to cell phone use in their classrooms.

“We need to embrace technology. It is with us. COVID really opened our eyes both as parents and caregivers as well as educators to the use of technology and how we can use it as a tool. If we suppress technology, we’re suppressing innovation,” superintendent Ron Wagner said.

If students break the cell phone rules, there are three strikes.

First, staff members will confiscate the device and give it back when class is over.

Second, students will have to hand in their phone to the office and get it back at the end of the school day.

Lastly, the students’ parent or guardian will have to meet with school leaders to come up with a plan moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Bridge connecting Rochester's 6th street plans in motion.
Plans for bridge connecting Rochester’s 6th Street in motion
MnDOT
MnDOT launches wireless alerts
City of Rochester hires goats to rid invasive weeds.
City of Rochester hires goats to rid invasive weeds
Olmsted County’s community response team offers training, overdose outreach, pathways to...
Rochester city council approves funds to combat opioid crisis