Albert Lea School district embracing technology with new cell phone policy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – For the next few weeks, students are heading back to the classroom. Tuesday is the first day of school for high school students in Albert Lea. There are several new things happening there this school year.

There are a little more than 3,000 students in the district with three new elementary school teachers.

Also new this year, there are new guidelines for cell phone use in schools.

There will now be designated times and areas of the school where students can and can’t use their devices.

Some places where they can’t use phones, also called red zones, include bathrooms, locker rooms and hallways during class. The green zones or places where students can use their phones include before and after school, passing time and the commons.

Teachers can also establish their own rules when it comes to cell phone use in their classrooms.

“We need to embrace technology. It is with us. COVID really opened our eyes both as parents and caregivers as well as educators to the use of technology and how we can use it as a tool. If we suppress technology, we’re suppressing innovation,” superintendent Ron Wagner said.

If students break the cell phone rules, there are three strikes.

First, staff members will confiscate the device and give it back when class is over.

Second, students will have to hand in their phone to the office and get it back at the end of the school day.

Lastly, the students’ parent or guardian will have to meet with school leaders to come up with a plan moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.