WATCH: IA Gov. Reynolds, other governors talk at Southern border in Texas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.
Monday’s episode includes:
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) speaks with other governors at the Southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas
- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland meets with federal, state and local law enforcement officials in North Dakota
Click the Livestream video above to watch live.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.