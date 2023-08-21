WATCH: IA Gov. Reynolds, other governors talk at Southern border in Texas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Monday’s episode includes:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) speaks with other governors at the Southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland meets with federal, state and local law enforcement officials in North Dakota

Click the Livestream video above to watch live.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.