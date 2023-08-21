Tuition costs on students’ minds ahead of school year at RCTC

RCTC is actually the most affordable college education in the state.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday is the first day of school for students at Rochester Community and Technical College. Officials say enrollment is up this year, climbing back up to 2021 attendance numbers.

Here are some credit price comparisons to other schools in Southeast Minnesota.

SchoolPrice/Credit
RCTC$185.49
Riverland (Austin)$208.90
MN State College Southeast (Winona)$213.28

Many RCTC students say that tuition was a big factor in deciding where to go to school.

“It was a pretty big piece, because I didn’t want to plunge myself into a lot of debt to start my adult life basically. I’m not sure what I want to study. I’m just taking the general classes to start and then I’ll decide a career path from there,” incoming RCTC freshman Ian Reese said.

“I actually work at the Mayo hospital in Mankota, Minnesota and they have a program where they would pay for my schooling as long as I sign a contract and work for them after I graduate. I am a mother of four children. Going to school would help my finances when I get older for them,” RCTC student Clarenda Harroun said.

Approximately 70 percent of all RCTC students receive some type of financial aid funding.

The school awards an excess of $42 million from a variety of financial aid programs including grants, scholarships, work earnings, and student loans.

RCTC 2023 first day, Darian Leddy reports
