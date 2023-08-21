Trying Luke Bryan’s new ‘Boldly Grown Peanuts’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Country superstar Luke Bryan released his new “Boldly Grown Peanuts” that will be available exclusively online.

The peanuts come in three flavors that Bryan selected himself, Homegrown Honey Roasted, Sizzlin’ Sriracha Ranch and Down South Dill.

Starting at 11 a.m. Central on August 31, the packaged peanuts will be available exclusively online at BoldlyGrownGoods.com for $5 per can plus shipping, while supplies last.

Fans can purchase a maximum of one can per flavor.

Bryan will perform in Eyota once again this year at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm on Sept. 23, 2023. You can find more information about the concert and farm tour here.

