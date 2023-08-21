ThaiPop shows us how to make a Glass Noodle Salad

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re a fan of Thai food then you probably have visited ThaiPop in Rochester.

After two years at their location at off 3rd St SW, it has become a popular destination for locals. Owners Annie and Ryan Balow were our guests on Midwest Access to make a popular dish - Glass Noodle Salad.

But pay attention, Annie does not write her recipes down. If you would like to learn more about ThaiPop, you can visit their website here.

Glass Noodle Salad Recipe from ThaiPop