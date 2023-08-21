Stock Up on End-of-Summer Produce

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite, came by our Midwest Access studio to discuss produce that is still in abundance this season. Produce that is in season is picked at the peak of ripeness, meaning it often tastes better and its nutrient content is at its highest.

To learn more about good nutrition you can contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.