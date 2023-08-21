Stock Up on End-of-Summer Produce

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite, came by our Midwest Access studio to discuss produce that is still in abundance this season. Produce that is in season is picked at the peak of ripeness, meaning it often tastes better and its nutrient content is at its highest.

To learn more about good nutrition you can contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges

Latest News

ThaiPop shows us how to make a Glass Noodle Salad
Glass Noodle Salad Recipe continues
Luke Byron Nuts
Trying Luke Bryan’s new ‘Boldly Grown Peanuts’
Luke Bryan Partners with GA Nut Farmers
Glass Noodle Salad Recipe from ThaiPop