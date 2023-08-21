Saving energy against rising temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As summer turns to fall, the last wave of warm fronts is set to hit the state, bring high humidity and high usage in electricity.

With temperatures on the rise the state of Minnesota and the city of Rochester is seeing an increase in the usage of power among electronic devices. In Particular with Air Conditioning in homes and apartments.

“But at this time of year, we always see more electricity being used than at the beginning of the summer. It’s just kind of those dog days of summer where you get some of those hot days. And people have gotten accustomed to it and they’re like I’ve had enough I’m ready to turn the AC on now. Cause some people we’ll talk to, and they’ll say I haven’t turned the AC on the whole summer.”

Even with the increase in electrical usage, Benson and his team are confident this will not become an issue for the city. As well as not creating a risk of power outages or grid failures.

Although temperatures continue to rise, there are a variety of things residents can do to combat the heat besides using the air conditioning. These methods are even more effective for those looking to conserve energy and save money.

“Turn your ceiling fans on and let those move the air around your home as well that’s going to make it more comfortable. Using screens or shades on your window when that hot sun is on your windows and let those hot rays stay outside and not get into your home.”

If you’re interested in learning more about effective ways to conserve your energy usage you can visit RPU We Pledge, We Deliver | Home | Rochester Public Utilities

