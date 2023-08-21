RPD cancels last Safe City Nights event due to heat

Safe City Nights
Safe City Nights(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department has decided to cancel the Safe City Nights event scheduled on Tuesday, August 22 at Watson Field due to the excessive heat warning and forecasted high heat index.

Tuesday’s event was the final Safe City Nights out of six scheduled throughout the summer.

Each event included free food catered by Canadian Honker and fun activities with police officers, firefighters and other public safety partners.

“Safe City Nights is a wonderful way to bring the Rochester community together, and we look forward to continuing the tradition in 2024.”

Chief Franklin

