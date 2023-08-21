Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested Friday night after a pursuit through the Gold Rush Days event.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Frankie Hanson, 47, was taken into custody after deputies received a report that he tried to start a fire at the Oronoco Self Storage Facility located on Minnesota Avenue around 6 p.m.

While Hanson was fleeing the scene in a pickup truck, he taunted the responding deputies and drove through stop signs.

Eventually he returned to the storage unit where deputies believe he may have been living.

Hanson continued to resist arrest until deputies used a tazer on him. He is being held on multiple charges.

Hanson was already wanted for a domestic incident and has a history of resisting arrest. Back in May, Hanson was arrested after fleeing from deputies into a river in Oronoco.

