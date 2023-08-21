Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event

OCSO
OCSO(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested Friday night after a pursuit through the Gold Rush Days event.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Frankie Hanson, 47, was taken into custody after deputies received a report that he tried to start a fire at the Oronoco Self Storage Facility located on Minnesota Avenue around 6 p.m.

While Hanson was fleeing the scene in a pickup truck, he taunted the responding deputies and drove through stop signs.

Eventually he returned to the storage unit where deputies believe he may have been living.

Hanson continued to resist arrest until deputies used a tazer on him. He is being held on multiple charges.

Hanson was already wanted for a domestic incident and has a history of resisting arrest. Back in May, Hanson was arrested after fleeing from deputies into a river in Oronoco.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show.
Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot conditions this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

Latest News

Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash
Fire scene
Fire marshal investigating cause of fire in Goodview
RCTC is actually the most affordable college education in the state.
RCTC 2023 first day, Darian Leddy reports