Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Hit and Run
Hit and Run(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash in Howard County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Willow Avenue and 150th Street, just south of Cresco.

Howard County hit-and-run crash
Howard County hit-and-run crash(KTTC)

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound driver was stopped behind a vehicle making a left turn onto 150th street when another driver heading north struck the stopped car and left the area.

Once on scene, deputies found debris in the road, including a license plate of the car that fled.

When they arrived at the residence registered to that license plate, they found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage and a man in the yard with severe trauma.

He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The other driver had minor injuries.

