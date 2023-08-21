LIST: Extreme heat causing events to postpone, cancel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Extreme heat is moving into the area and will linger throughout the majority of the week.
Heat index values will be in the triple digits, which is dangerously hot. See heat index graphic below. Find KTTC’s full forecast here.
The heat is causing events throughout the area to get canceled or postponed. See list below:
- Safe City Nights scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 - Canceled
- SPARK’s Movie in the Park - Postponed until Thursday, Aug. 24
