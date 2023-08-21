Gov. Reynolds to join other governors to address border security

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico border.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will join a group of other governors to take part in a news conference Monday to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico Border.

Earlier this month, Reynolds deployed more than 100 Iowa national guard soldiers to the border.

Their mission is being paid for with COVID-19 relief money.

Reynolds said the soldiers are helping with border patrol tasks including preventing illegal crossings, and the flow of deadly drugs.

Reynolds is one of at least six Republican governors to send National Guard troops to the southern border in Texas.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show.
Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot conditions this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

Latest News

Safe City Nights
RPD cancels last Safe City Nights event due to heat
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash