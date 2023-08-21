First Alert Days This Week: Extreme Heat and Humidity In Store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warmest, most humid air mass of the year is building northward into our region today, setting the stage for a four-day stretch of intense heat in the local area. Expect clouds and a few brief rain showers this morning as a warm front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Bright, warm sunshine and a light southeast breeze will help temperatures reach the upper 80s in southern Minnesota while North Iowa experiences the low and mid-90s. Heat index values in North Iowa will be in the low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning will start at noon in North Iowa, and because of that, we have a first Alert Day in effect.

There will be a chance for a few spotty rain showers in the morning with hot sunshine expected throughout the afternoon today. (KTTC)

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southerly breeze.

The heat will ramp up on Tuesday and the entire viewing area will be in an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 11 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 115 in the afternoon.

The heat index in North Iowa will be in the triple digits today. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be similarly hot and humid with heat index values again reaching the triple digits with a little more of a gusty southwest breeze.

It's going to feel like it's one hundred degrees in much of the area over the course of the next four days. (KTTC)

A cold front will move through the area late in the day Thursday, but we’ll still have to deal with some intense heat in the area. Because temperatures will again reach the low 90s and heat index values will flirt with the triple digits, we’ll have another first Alert Day for the entire area. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze.

Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front for Friday and the days that follow. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 80s and 90s throughout the week. Heat indices will reach 100 in much of the area Monday through Thursday. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and pleasant. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

After a very hot week, temps will be milder this weekend and next week. (KTTC)

