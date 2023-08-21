First Alert Day: Heat Builds Today; Dangerous Heat Through Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warmest, most humid air mass to impact the region this year is building into our region today, setting the stage for a four-day stretch of intense heat in our local area. Expect decreasing cloud cover today as a warm front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Bright, warm sunshine and a light southeast breeze this afternoon will help temperatures reach the upper 80s in southern Minnesota while North Iowa experiences the low and mid-90s. Heat index values in North Iowa will be in the low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in North Iowa, and because of that, today is a First Alert Day.

High temps will be in the 80s in Minnesota and 90s in Iowa with heat index values in the triple digits. (KTTC)

Heat index values will north Iowa will be in the triple digits today. (KTTC)

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southerly breeze.

The heat will ramp up on Tuesday and the entire viewing area will be in an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 11 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 115 in the afternoon.

Heat index values will be in the triple digits, which is dangerously hot for a big part of this week. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be similarly hot and humid with heat index values again reaching the triple digits with a little more of a gusty southwest breeze.

A cold front will move through the area late in the day Thursday, but we’ll still have to deal with some intense heat in the area. Because temperatures will again reach the low 90s and heat index values will flirt with the triple digits, we’ll have another first Alert Day for the entire area. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze.

Monday through Thursday will be First Alert Days as at least a portion of the area will deal with triple digit heat index values, which is dangerously hot. (KTTC)

Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front for Friday and the days that follow. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 90s in the middle part of the week. Cooler weather is expected this weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and pleasant. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

After a very hot week, temps will be milder this weekend and next week. (KTTC)

