FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues through the midweek

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cloud cover hung around a little longer than anticipated and kept temperatures, in some locations, a bit cooler than originally expected. Overall, more heat and humidity are ahead for the region through the midweek. Overnight, temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s and low 70s with clearing skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Current Alerts
Current Alerts(KTTC)

Dangerous heat continues area-wide Tuesday through Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa until Wednesday night. During this time, heat index values of 105° to 115° are possible. Do what you can to limit your time outdoors, stay cool and hydrated, and keep an eye on your pets, small children, and the elderly.

Heat index and temperatures this week
Heat index and temperatures this week(KTTC)

High temperatures in the low to mid-90s are expected around our area Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before cooler air returns for the weekend. Dew points for the next couple of days will be in the 70s, creating very tropical-like conditions outdoors. Winds the next few days will be breezy, ranging from 10-20 mph.

Temperatures slowly cool back to the mid-80s Friday before returning to seasonal levels in the mid and upper 70s this weekend. Zero rain chances are ahead this week, just hot and sunny conditions.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Monday Forecast - 8/21/23
Sarah's 6pm Monday Forecast - 8/21/23
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Day: Heat Builds Today; Dangerous Heat Through Thursday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Days This Week: Extreme Heat and Humidity In Store