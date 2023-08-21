FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues through the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cloud cover hung around a little longer than anticipated and kept temperatures, in some locations, a bit cooler than originally expected. Overall, more heat and humidity are ahead for the region through the midweek. Overnight, temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s and low 70s with clearing skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Current Alerts (KTTC)

Dangerous heat continues area-wide Tuesday through Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa until Wednesday night. During this time, heat index values of 105° to 115° are possible. Do what you can to limit your time outdoors, stay cool and hydrated, and keep an eye on your pets, small children, and the elderly.

Heat index and temperatures this week (KTTC)

High temperatures in the low to mid-90s are expected around our area Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before cooler air returns for the weekend. Dew points for the next couple of days will be in the 70s, creating very tropical-like conditions outdoors. Winds the next few days will be breezy, ranging from 10-20 mph.

Temperatures slowly cool back to the mid-80s Friday before returning to seasonal levels in the mid and upper 70s this weekend. Zero rain chances are ahead this week, just hot and sunny conditions.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.