Fire marshal investigating cause of fire in Goodview

GOODVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a weekend fire in Goodview.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue.

Goodview Police said a warehouse building was engulfed.

According to Goodview Fire and Rescue, firefighters found fire burning throughout the building.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control and crews remained on scene until about 11 p.m.

No one was hurt.

