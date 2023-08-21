Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a non-tech-savvy Taco Bell lover, you may soon have to step up your technology game.

The fast-food chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, has hatched a plan for 100% digital transactions.

Yum Brands’ other holdings include Pizza Hut and KFC.

Chris Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan on an earnings call earlier this month.

Turner said he wants one part of all customer transactions to have a digital component.

Among other things, that could mean people putting in more orders through a restaurant’s website or mobile app, or at a restaurant kiosk.

It could also mean using artificial intelligence for drive-through orders, which the company is testing.

Yum Brands did not give a timeline for achieving its 100% digital or “cashless” goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show.
Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show
First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot conditions this week
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

Latest News

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
Extreme heat causing events to postpone, cancel
LIST: Extreme heat causing events to postpone, cancel