Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Byron man was arrested Saturday for second-degree assault after allegedly cutting a woman’s arm with a knife.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home on 8th Street northeast in Byron around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman bleeding from a two-and-a half inch cut on her arm.

A Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew examined the woman while deputies went inside and located the suspect, 51-year-old Lee Stellmaker.

Stellmaker had blood on his pants and deputies also located a knife believed to be used in the assault. He was then taken into custody.

Authorities said his blood alcohol content was .28.

