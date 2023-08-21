Blue light glasses don’t help eye strain, study says

FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were...
FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were hoping.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue light glasses have become wildly popular over the past few years to prevent computer eye strain, but a recent study says the glasses may not help your eyes much after all.

Existing research was reviewed to determine whether blue light filtering lenses have any merit.

Researchers analyzed data from 17 randomized controlled clinical trials in six countries.

They found that blue light glasses do not help with eye strain. They also found that the glasses do not protect the retina and do not help with sleep at night.

Doctors said there is no harm in them; however, blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were hoping.

The report was published Thursday in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

Here is what people can do to ease or prevent eye strain: Get eye exams annually, make sure they’re sitting an arm’s length away from computer screens, increase the text size on their laptops and take regular breaks from looking at screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show.
Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot conditions this week
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

Latest News

Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a...
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee, police say
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river