Warming up on Sunday; Heat and humidity continue to rise midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This morning was quite warm with temperatures around the lower 70s across much of northern Iowa and SE Minnesota. A weak cold front came through the area earlier in the night, which allowed for some foggy conditions to develop. It will get warmer today with high temperatures into the mid-80s. Sunshine will also build into the forecast today into the afternoon hours followed by some hazy sky conditions. The haziness, from the wildfires in Canada, will taper off for the majority of our area as winds shift to the south into the overnight hours. Tonight will be cooler into the mid to lower 60s for the region.

The main story for this week will be the hot temperatures and humidity that will cover the region for the majority of this week. High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to build in this week creating a ridge in the jet stream into Southern Canada. This will allow our temperatures and dewpoints to get warm this week. Average dewpoints this week will be nearing the lower 70s creating humid conditions for much of Olmsted County and SE Minnesota. This week air temperatures will be into the mid-90s with the possibility of getting even warmer peaking into the upper 90s. Once the dewpoints are factored into the air temperatures, heat indices will be very hot for the majority of this week. As of right now heat indices on Wednesday and Thursday could be peaking into the lower triple digits and the upper 90s.

The National Weather Service is set to issue an Excessive Heat Watch for this week starting on Monday afternoon and will expire on Thursday at 8 PM. The Excessive Heat Watch is in place for those hot heat indices across the region. More sunshine may build into the forecast for this week, which would allow for the heat indices to increase to 100 to 110 degrees range. Heat indices in that range would be considered extreme heat and be a dangerous situation. If you are outside this week make sure to continuously stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun.

The high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere should move out of our area by the late week with much more comfortable temperatures and dewpoints. The chance for rain this week is very low with all of SE Minnesota and northern Iowa staying dry.

