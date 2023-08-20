Stewartville Grad, Michigan Forward Will Tschetter hosts youth basketball camp

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Stewartville Tiger and current Michigan Wolverine Men’s Basketball forward, Will Tschetter, is back in his hometown.

Tschetter hosted a one-day camp for first through eighth graders.

Tschetter is a redshirt sophomore for the Wolverines. In 2022, he appeared in twenty-seven games, starting eight including minutes in Michigan’s NIT run. He is the first player from Stewartville to play basketball in the Big Ten. Another “first” for Tschetter was running his own basketball camp. He wanted to use his position and platform to give back to the program that provided him a D-I opportunity. All proceeds of the camp go directly to Stewartville Tigers basketball.

“Last year at the state tournament, for the boy’s state tournament, Coach Lyga and I were just brainstorming some ideas for fundraising for the program,” stated Tschetter on the beginning of organizing the camp. “I volunteered my time to be able to put on this camp and help raise some money for the program. I feel like I owed a lot to the program for when I was here in my high school days.”

Each participant in camp got their own t-shirt and awards were given out at the end of the day too, which included a signed personal pair of Tschetter’s Michigan, Jordan-branded shoes, and a signed, framed shirt from former Fab Five member and current Wolverine Head Coach, Juwan Howard. Howard, and others were instrumental in helping make this camp happen.

“Stewartville Community Ed was super helpful in being able to put this all on,” said Tschetter. “My mother, Kasey, was awesome in organizing everything. The janitorial staff here, head coach, Parker Lyga was awesome with it all, and all the guys back in Michigan that helped me plan it. A lot of them run camps too. So to be able to talk to them and line up things I can do for stuff like that. They were super helpful as well.”

Tschetter and the Wolverines open the 2023-24 season hosting Northwood University, November, 3.

