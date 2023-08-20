Gift of Life Transplant House holds fundraising car show.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cars and motorcycles of all makes and models gathered at the Rochester Event Center Saturday for a good cause.

More than 50 cars and motorcycle owners entered their vehicles for a chance to take home a first-place voter’s choice win.

Proceeds from registration and ticket sales all benefitted the Gift of Life Transplant House. The goal of the event was to raise awareness for all the transplant house does for the community.

“There are so many people who have to go through a transplant journey and it’s a difficult and challenging time for them and to have a home that is comfortable, clean, safe and where they feel like they’re just in a place that feels like a home away from home. That’s really impactful to all of those guests,” executive director Mary Wilder explained.

The transplant house hosts many fundraising events throughout the year the next one will be a 5k run and walk on September 10.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.