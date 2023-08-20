FIRST ALERT: Dangerously hot conditions this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following an already hot weekend, more heat and humidity are on the way for the upcoming week. Dangerous heat is expected through Thursday as heat index values climb into the triple digits. Monday through Thursday will be First Alert Days. Tonight, conditions will be pleasant and mild with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Hazy skies are expected during the early evening hours with widespread cloud cover lasting into Monday morning.

First Alert Days (KTTC)

Hot and humid conditions arrive in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Monday and will last through Thursday, creating dangerous heat for the region. High temperatures between the four days will range from the upper 80s to mid and upper 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and 70s. This will cause heat index values, which is how hot conditions will feel outside, to reach 105 to 115 degrees during this time.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

The extreme heat is promoting the National Weather Service to issue several heat-related alerts for our region.

Heat Advisory: Noon Monday until 11 am Tuesday

Steele, Mower, Dodge Counties in Minnesota and Howard and Chickasaw Counties in Iowa

Excessive Heat Warning: Noon Monday through Wednesday evening

Floyd, Mitchell, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Cerro Gordo Counties in Iowa and Freeborn County in Minnesota

Excessive Heat Watch: Tuesday morning through Thursday evening

Winona, Fillmore, Wabasha, Olmsted, Dodge, Mower, Goodhue, Steele, Freeborn, Houston Counties in Minnesota and Howard, Chickasaw Counties in Iowa

Temps and heat index (KTTC)

Cooler temperatures gradually filter in for the late week and weekend, giving us a break from the extreme heat. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s Friday before cooling back to seasonal levels in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.

Rain chances will be near zero this week. Some models hint at the potential for a stray shower or two Thursday night, but overall confidence is low at this time. Hot, dry, and sunny conditions are all we will see during the upcoming week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.