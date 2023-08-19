Rochester man accused of December 2022 murder found competent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Court officials have ruled a Rochester man accused of murdering an Eyota woman last December is competent to stand trial.

Mustafa Bush is charged with second degree murder for the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota.

Her body was found in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

He is scheduled next to go before a judge on zoom on September 15th.

This is not Bush’s first run-in with the law. He was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006.

