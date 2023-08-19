Rochester man accused of December 2022 murder found competent to stand trial

Mustafa Bush
Mustafa Bush(Olmsted County)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Court officials have ruled a Rochester man accused of murdering an Eyota woman last December is competent to stand trial.

Mustafa Bush is charged with second degree murder for the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota.

Her body was found in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

He is scheduled next to go before a judge on zoom on September 15th.

This is not Bush’s first run-in with the law. He was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Scheels Fashion Show on Midwest Access
Scheels fall fashion show joins Midwest Access
Roses
Midwest Access visits Kenyon Rose Fest
Hormel providing support to those affected by the Maui Wildfires
Hormel providing support to those affected by the Maui Wildfires