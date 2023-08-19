Iowa county promotes safe driving habits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff has been “unticketing” people-giving motorists a chance to win prizes for driving well.

The County’s Sheriff Office and its respective police rewarded drivers for safe and legal behavior on the road.

They gave prizes including gift cards from Casey’s, Kwik Star, and Cabin Coffee.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff says drivers must opt-in for them to be “unticketed.”

He says this encourages drivers in the county to be on their best behavior.

” The majority of us driving on the highway are doing a great job.” Sheriff Kevin Pals said. “And this is a good way to reward people for doing a great job on driving rather than get their blood pressure up every time we turn the red and blue lights on to stop them.”

The unticketing period ended on Monday and prizes were sent to winners through mail.

