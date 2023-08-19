Iowa county promotes safe driving habits

SAFE DRIVING
SAFE DRIVING(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff has been “unticketing” people-giving motorists a chance to win prizes for driving well.

The County’s Sheriff Office and its respective police rewarded drivers for safe and legal behavior on the road.

They gave prizes including gift cards from Casey’s, Kwik Star, and Cabin Coffee.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff says drivers must opt-in for them to be “unticketed.”

He says this encourages drivers in the county to be on their best behavior.

” The majority of us driving on the highway are doing a great job.” Sheriff Kevin Pals said. “And this is a good way to reward people for doing a great job on driving rather than get their blood pressure up every time we turn the red and blue lights on to stop them.”

The unticketing period ended on Monday and prizes were sent to winners through mail.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

Latest News

Rochester Grizzlies Kick off First Main Camp Under Tyler Veen
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man accused of December 2022 murder found competent to stand trial
Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming
Scheels Fashion Show on Midwest Access
Scheels fall fashion show joins Midwest Access