Hot and Humid Conditions for today; Tracking even warmer temperatures into next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Breezy conditions this morning across much of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa with winds coming out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s across Olmsted County and the region. Sunshine is expected to make a full appearance throughout this morning into the afternoon with temperatures peaking into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Conditions are forecasted to get humid by this afternoon with dewpoints ranging from the low 70s into the mid 70s.

Saturday Temperature Planner (KTTC)

Dewpoints are a good representation of the humidity in the atmosphere because it indicates the temperature at which the air needs to be cooled to and become saturated. When the dewpoints or even the relative humidity are factored in with the air temperature the feels-like temperature, heat indices, can be much higher. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa today from 1 PM to 8 PM. Heat indices will be ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s across much of southeastern Minnesota. In Olmsted County, the heat index could come close to 99 degrees today. North and west of the region, towards Minneapolis, several counties are underneath an Excessive Heat Warning for heat indices above 105 degrees.

Heat Advisory (KTTC)

After the heat advisory expires tonight temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s and upper 60s for the overnight low. Tomorrow the heat and humidity will cool down as a weak surface cold front rolls on through the area without any rain chances. Cloud coverage will gradually start to build into the region after the morning hours with winds coming out of the north around 10 mph. Sky conditions tomorrow will be partly cloudy with some sunshine.

Tomorrow August 20th (KTTC)

The heat and humidity return next week as a high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere gradually makes its way eastward. Dewpoint temperatures will be into the 70s making for humid conditions with heat indices into the upper 90s with the possibility of hitting triple digits. Over the next five days, temperatures will be in the mid to low 90s. If you plan to be outside today and next week remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from strenuous outdoor activities.

Heat and Humidity Return (KTTC)

The rest of next week calls for more sunshine and staying dry. Temperatures may cool down from being above average, for this time in August, by Friday of next week with more cloudy conditions.

Seven Day (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.