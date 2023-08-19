Former Minnesota governor, congressman Al Quie dies at 99

Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died
Former Minnesota congressman and governor Al Quie has passed away at the age of 99.
Former Minnesota congressman and governor Al Quie has passed away at the age of 99.(Minnesota Historical Society)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99.

Quie died of natural causes late Friday at his home in Wayzata, his son, Joel Quie, said Saturday. While he had been in declining health in recent months, he still enjoyed meeting people. At a family gathering two weeks ago, he read aloud to his great-grandchildren from their favorite storybook, his son said.

“His stature and his energy and his enthusiasm for life was there right to the end,” Joel Quie said.

Al Quie represented southern Minnesota's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1958 to 1979. He returned home and defeated Democrat Rudy Perpich in the 1978 gubernatorial race. But his single term turned rocky amid a budget shortfall in the early 1980s, and he opted not to seek reelection.

But Quie, a man of deep Lutheran faith, remained active after leading office, serving as a leader of the national Christian ministry Prison Fellowship. In 2006, he led a commission that recommended steps to keep the state's judiciary independent and nonpartisan after some Republicans sought to bring politics into judicial elections.

Funeral arrangements were pending Saturday.

Most Read

JONATHAN TOMPKIN
Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021,...
Rochester woman enters guilty plea for role in Washington on January 6
RFD responds to a fire at a duplex
RFD responds to fire at northwest Rochester duplex
Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the...
Who’s in, who might be out: Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September
The Goodhue council convenes for a special meeting to address the police department in Goodhue,...
Small Minnesota town will be without police after chief and officers resign, citing low pay
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program