Former Gov. Quie honored in statements by Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 18, former Minnesota Governor Al Quie died of natural causes at his home in Wayzata.

The following morning, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan issued statements regarding the politician’s death.

Known as a moderate Republican, Quie served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1958 to 1979, then as governor from 1979 to 1983.

In his statement, Walz highlighted the former governor’s commitment to bettering the lives of Minnesotans.

“Gwen and I are remembering the life and work of former Minnesota Governor Al Quie with heavy hearts, but with many fond memories. Just months ago I had the honor of attending a celebration for his 99th birthday, where I thanked him for his mentorship, wisdom, and leadership. He was as caring, funny, and generous as ever.

“A veteran, a man of faith, and a life-long public servant, Governor Quie had a deep commitment to the betterment of our state and a legacy that extends beyond his time in office. His advocacy for education, eliminating discrimination, and rural development demonstrated his unwavering dedication to creating a better life for all Minnesotans.

“Our thoughts are with Governor Quie’s family and friends. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his contributions will be remembered for decades to come.”

In her own statement, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said that Quie embodied the spirit of public service.

“Governor Al Quie embodied the spirit of public service and selflessness, from his time in the United States Navy to Congress and the governor’s office. Using his deep faith as a bedrock, Gov. Quie led with dignity and respect for his fellow Minnesotans and worked across the aisle to make our state and our country better for all of us.”

