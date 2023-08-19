Families celebrate “Back to School” season with block party, parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Third Annual Back to School Block Party and Parade is set to take place Saturday.

The event begins with a parade from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The block party itself runs from 12 - 5 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on East Center Street with important school and hygiene supplies on hand to make sure students have everything they need for a good school year.

Those items are available on a first come, first serve basis.

You may wish to note the following traffic closure during the parade’s runtime:

Center Street E from 6 Avenue SE to 19 Avenue SE

6 Avenue SE from 3 Street SE to Center Street E

