Disparities in CPR, expert weighs in on why the black community needs more training.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If someone were to have a cardiac arrest, would you know what to do or how to recognize the signs?

A CPR class gave members of the African American community a chance to prepare for a medical emergency Saturday at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center. The class was led by Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, an associate professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic and preventative cardiologist.

Dr. Brewer works to improve cardiovascular health among African Americans through community-based research, also known as FAITH. According to Dr. Brewer, African Americans are more likely to die from a cardiac arrest, and offering these CPR courses is one way she aims to decrease this disparity.

“There are disparities within cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, black Americans are less likely to receive bystander CPR compared to white American adults. Even in public settings and at home,” Dr. Brewer explained. “This drives home the point of why it’s important for everyone to be trained in CPR, so that you can intervene at home and in the community.”

Volunteers from the Minnesota Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor Network led the class teaching proper CPR techniques and the functions of an AED.

“We have made it our life’s goal to teach people hands only CPR because that’s what saved our lives,” cardiac arrest survivor Bruce Wizik said. “Somebody goes down, are you going to wait for an ambulance. We’re going to talk to people about what they can do to be the help rather than waiting for the help.”

Dr. Brewer explained it is important to involve African American churches and faith community in CPR training because they are the backbone of the black community.

