Albert Lea High School welcomes you to Tigerz Gaming

Albert Lea, Minn. (KTTC) – Schools across the country are always looking to improve the quality of their student’s education and resources, and Albert Lea High School is no exception.

The school is set to unveil a brand-new tech lab for its students. offering a variety of new courses including an E-Sports class.

Students in the E-Sports class will be able to their learned skills and apply it to competition. As the school is also introducing its first ever E-Sports team, known as Tigerz Gaming. The tigers will be the latest school added into a statewide high school league, where students will be able to compete against rival schools in online multiplayer games.

“We particpate in the Minneosta Varsity league. This is about 100 schools in Minnesota that participate in this league. There’s many titles to choose from, starting out we opted to go with League of Legends which is a five-on-five multiplayer battle arena and Rocket league, you can play multiple ways, but our competition is two vs two with car physics soccer.”

This new club offers a wide range of opportunities previously unavailable to its students. The main goal of the staff at Albert Lea, is for these clubs to help build a connection between the students.

“It’s just wanting to have a desire get out and connect with your fellow teammates. With E-Sports you can play from anywhere, but we really want to create that connection. So, all of our matches and all of our practices are going to take place here in our design and gaming lab because we want to build that connection. Because we at Albert Lea believe were better together.”

Any Albert Lea high school students interested in joining the team can attend their first practices on September 12 and 14.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.