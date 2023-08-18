WATCH: Minnesota rebate checks going out, Iowa Fair-Side Chats continue with Ron DeSantis

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Friday’s episode includes:

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) and other state officials detail rebate checks going to eligible Minnesotans
  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) continues her Fair-Side Chats at the Iowa State Fair with Republican presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron Desantis

Click the Livestream video above to watch live at 1 p.m.

