A warming trend starts this weekend; Hot and humid temperatures sticking around

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today pleasant conditions can be felt all around southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as high pressure continues to build into the region. Temperatures this afternoon are around the average for this time of year but are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. A change in wind direction from the northwest to the south is warming up our temperatures in Olmsted County, and the region, into the mid-70s. Tonight winds will still be from the south being a bit breezy around 10-20 mph with gusts nearing 30 mph. Sky conditions tonight will be partly cloudy allowing our temperatures to drop into the mid-60s.

Tonight August 18th (KTTC)

Tomorrow and Sunday will be much warmer and more humid than we saw this week. Temperatures will be into the mid to low 90s with plenty of sunshine to soak up with Olmsted County as the exception with a high temperature at 89 degrees. Clouds are forecasted to build into the region on Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures. North of the I-90 corridor temperatures will peak into the high 80s, while northern Iowa will see temperatures peaking into the lower 90s. The warm temperatures will continue into the start of next week accompanied by some humid conditions.

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

Over the course of next week, our temperatures are going to increase into the mid to lower 90s in Olmsted County by Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure continues to build in. The feels like temperature, or our heat indices will be much warmer when the humidity is factored into the forecast with indices near the mid to low 90s for the first half of next week.

Heat and Humidity (KTTC)

Overall southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, conditions will be dry for the next week. Sunny conditions with above-average temperatures, for August, will be felt all across the region.

7 Day (KTTC)

