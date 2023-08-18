Scheels fall fashion show joins Midwest Access

Scheels in Rochester
Scheels in Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday’s edition of Midwest Access was filled with fun, including a fashion show from our friends at Scheels in Rochester.

Regan Lonien is the Events and Marketing Coordinator with Scheels. She was able to give all the details about fall fashion.

For a look at the items, check out the attached video. To shop, click here.

Rochester Location: 1220 12th St SW STE 90, Rochester, MN 55902

Hours:

Monday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Tuesday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Wednesday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Thursday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Friday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Saturday 9:30 AM–9 PM

Sunday 10 AM–6 PM

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

Roses
Midwest Access visits Kenyon Rose Fest
KTTC News Now
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Minnesota rebate checks going out, Iowa Fair-Side Chats continue with Ron DeSantis
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021,...
Rochester woman enters guilty plea for role in Washington on January 6