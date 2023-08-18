RPS Superintendent Pekel answers big questions ahead of school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a year mired in cuts to the Rochester Public School’s budget, Superintendent Kent Pekel says the experience was anything but fun.

“That was not fun,” Pekel said. “We ended the year with a balanced budget because we cut $14 million. We cut $21 million dollars since I‘ve gotten to Rochester.”

In spite of the cuts, Pekel says most staff within the district were able to stay employed with RPS.

“In the end, most of those staff found jobs in the district, because if you cut a second-grade position here, you add a fourth-grade position there,” Pekel said.

Pekel also said the school continues to address staffing shortages.

“We’re doing definitely better than a good number of districts in the Twin Cities,” Pekel said. “We’re doing better than last year at this time. That said, we still have some openings.”

Another change students will see upon sitting at the desks in the classrooms later this month is a new change to the school’s grading system. Students were graded based solely on final assessments. Now, Pekel says participation in class, homework, and other more formative assessments, like quizzes, will count towards students’ final grades.

“To give teachers to give kids that additional incentive, I think is going to be a positive to kids,” Pekel said.

Pekel also spoke on the upcoming referendum, which would pledge $10 million to help fortify and upgrade the school’s technology if approved.

“We are not asking for money that we don’t believe is going to be really well used,” Pekel said “We’re not asking without having already made the hard decisions and cutting $20 million already this year, we are not asking for money to avoid tough calls.”

