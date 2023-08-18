Rochester woman enters guilty plea for role in Washington on January 6

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021,...
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(John Minchillo | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Victoria White, 41, of Rochester has pleaded guilty for her role in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

White has agreed to a plea agreement for Civil Disorder Aiding and Abetting.

After several changes in representation, the agreement comes ahead of White’s scheduled trial date in September of this year.

According to an agreed statement of offense, White drove from Rochester to Washington, D.C. before partaking in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Estimated sentencing guidelines say White could be facing zero to six months in prison as part of the agreement, but the final decision will be made by the court.

Sentencing is set for November 20.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Deceased 19-year-old man found in Rochester apartment identified
Road crews are adding a roundabout at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive...
New phase of roundabout construction starts Thursday near Rochester
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
Gov. Walz announces payments up to $1,300 will begin this week
St. Mary's Parish confirmed the death of Fr. Mike Cronin.
Beloved southeast Minnesota priest Fr. Mike Cronin passes away

Latest News

Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Minnesota rebate checks going out, Iowa Fair-Side Chats continue with Ron DeSantis
CleanSpark reported current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million as of its earnings call...
Olmsted County resident loses $16,000 from scam
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days
Oronoco Gold Rush Days