Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police say a local man is behind bars for an ongoing sexual relationship with a young teen, allegedly luring her to his home for sex.

Police say the victim was a minor under the age of 14.

Police say the girl was visiting Rochester for the summer and met 36-year-old Jonathan Mark Tompkin through a messaging app.

After an investigation, police say they learned Thompkin, who lives in Northwest Rochester, would pick the victim up, take her to his home and provide her with alcohol or marijuana.

Tompkin was arrested on August 16th on charges of first degree criminal sexual assault.

