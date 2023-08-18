RFD responds to fire at northwest Rochester duplex
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester firefighters responded to a fire at a single family home in the 2100 block of 42nd St. NW Thursday evening.
Around 5:20 p.m., firefighters arrived to a home, finding it on fire on the southside of the duplex.
Crews put out the blaze and transported two people to Mayo Clinic: St. Mary’s for evaluation.
There was also minor smoke damage to the attached duplex.
The fire marshal is working to determine the cause.
