Oronoco Gold Rush Days returns Friday

By KTTC Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of dealers from throughout the country will return to Oronoco this weekend for the 2023 Oronoco Gold Rush Days.

Always the third weekend in August, Gold Rush Days is a free premiere antique show and flea market event that fills over a thousand lots in Oronoco. This is the 51st year of the event.

The event includes shopping, live music, a classic car show and parade, beer garden, and a variety of local food vendors. Oronoco VFW and the Fire Hall with both provide breakfast and a full lunch/dinner assortment of choices. The Oronoco Lions Club will also sell adult beverages such as Bloody Mary’s and Screwdrivers.

Proceeds from Gold Rush Days is a non-profit event that donates proceeds back to the community.

Show days and times are as follows:

  • Friday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find more information and a map here.

